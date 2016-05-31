  • kz
    Top NHL moments

    18:05, 31 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The NHL Cup finals have begun. Game 1 of the finals was full of beautiful moments. Check out the best of the best moments from Game 1 of the NHL Finals.

