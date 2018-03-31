Top officials attend Kazakh TV series pre-release event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted 'Level Red' action TV series pre-release event, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications.

The event was attended by Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, and First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev.

The plot of the TV series tells about special services' fight against a religious extremist group which would prepare a terror attack in Astana.

Popular Kazakh actors Berik Aitzhanov, Tauekel Mussilim, Filip Voloshin, Nyshanbek Zhubanayev starred in 'Level Red' directed by Russian filmmaker Valery Myznikov.

The TV series was filmed by KTK TV channel jointly with STRANA media team production center on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



It should be mentioned that nearly 40 TV series about the most important social phenomena of the modern Kazakhstani society, as well as 131 social videos were made on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Communications in 2017. These measures help reduce domestic TV channels' dependence on foreign media content and boost development of domestic film industry.