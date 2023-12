ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova has advanced to the second round of WTA's Topshelf Open in Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands by eliminating the top seed Eugenie Bouchard, Vesti.kz reports.

World №76 Shvedova needed almost two hours to route the Canadian in three sets 6:4, 1:6, 6:4. Next up for Shvedova is Marina Erakovic from New Zealand. The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.