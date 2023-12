ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan has retired from his first-round match against Czech Adam Pavlasek at the ATP Challenger in Poprad-Tatry, Slovakia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The top-seeded Nedovyesov lost the first set and was forced to retire 5:7, 0:3 down due to an injury.