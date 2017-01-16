  • kz
    Top three popular sports of Universiade

    08:50, 16 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of January 13, 2017 there were sold 71 220 tickets, according to the Universiade website.    

    The top three popular sports are men's hockey, short-track and figure skating.

    As of today over 80% tickets for the semi-final and final of men's hockey have been sold. Tickets for group matches and play-off are being actively sold out too.

    The statistics shows over 60% of tickets for men and women's figure skating have bought.

    Short-track which will take place in the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport and Culture has appeared of interest too - 70% of tickets are sold out.

    "For the first time in our country we have single ticket sale system offering tickets to 117 competitions in 8 different venues. Also for sport fans there is a chance to win two-bedroom apartment and different prizes in the final", - said the director of the ticket department of the Universiade.

     

     

