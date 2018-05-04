Torrential rains to douse north and east of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains are forecast to douse northern and eastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of the country will see patches of fog, bleak wind, dust storm and hail.

Gusty wind will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may range between 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.



North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Dust storm may hit South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.