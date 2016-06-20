Torrential rains to douse southeastern Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains with thunderstorms and hail will douse southeastern Kazakhstan in next three days, according to Kazhydromet.

"Cold fronts will affect mostly eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. As a result, torrential rains with thunderstorms and hail will douse the area in next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Warm weather is expected in other regions of the country. Rain showers are possible in some parts of Kazakhstan. Fervent heat in western Kazakhstan will give way to colder temperatures.