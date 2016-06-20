  • kz
    •

    Torrential rains to douse southeastern Kazakhstan in next 3 days

    12:18, 20 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Torrential rains with thunderstorms and hail will douse southeastern Kazakhstan in next three days, according to Kazhydromet.

    "Cold fronts will affect mostly eastern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan. As a result, torrential rains with thunderstorms and hail will douse the area in next three days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Warm weather is expected in other regions of the country. Rain showers are possible in some parts of Kazakhstan. Fervent heat in western Kazakhstan will give way to colder temperatures.

