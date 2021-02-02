Tosca to premiere on Astana Opera stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - One of the world’s most famous operas – Tosca by the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini will be featured for the audience at Astana Opera on February 4 and 6. The opera house’s Principal Soloists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Medet Chotabayev and Zhanat Shybykbayev will debut at the Astana Opera Great Hall in the main roles of the painter Mario Cavaradossi and the chief of the Roman police Baron Scarpia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Astana Opera.

One of Puccini’s most dramatic works vividly, in great detail captures the atmosphere of Rome at the beginning of the 19th century. The grand temples and palaces in which the events take place have survived to this day. These are the basilica of Sant’Andrea della Valle, Palazzo Farnese and the Castel Sant’Angelo. The opera has a historical plot: it takes place in June 1800, when the French army under the command of Napoleon invaded Italy, entered Rome, establishing a republic there. The work touches upon the themes of the fight for freedom and drama of love, opposition to cruelty and deceit. Floria Tosca is the only woman among all the characters in the opera. The titular character’s personality is multifaceted. She is gentle and capricious, ardent, jealous, capable of selfless love, brave and patriotic.

Permeated with scenes of jealousy, betrayal and murder, the plot of the musical work is very tragic. The main participants in the drama die, destroying each other. In addition to the fury of passions, Puccini’s extraordinary melodic talent is equally expressive here. Cavaradossi’s arias «Recondita armonia» and «E lucevan le stelle», Tosca’s aria «Vissi d’arte» continue to capture the hearts of audiences all over the world to this day.

On February 6, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh will portray Cavaradossi. The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina and Margarita Dvoretskaya will perform the title role of the singer Floria Tosca. A Sacristan – Shyngys Rassylkhan, Cesare Angelotti – Bolat Yessimkhanov, Spoletta – Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Sciarrone – Talgat Galeyev, A Jailer – Nurlybek Kosparmakov, A Shepherd boy – Kanat Bakhtiyar.

«There are many outstanding artists in our company who have performed with great success not only on our stage, but also at many foreign venues. Their work was highly praised both by Kazakh critics and musicologists, as well as by international experts – eminent conductors and stage directors. In turn, we are making every effort to ensure that all our soloists are involved in opera performances and concert programs, are expanding their repertoire,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Astana Opera’s Opera Company Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin.

The production in the scenic version of the legendary Teatro alla Scala premiered at Astana Opera on May 9, 2014. Stage Director is Luca Ronconi. Chief Choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Assistant Directors Yerenbak Toikenov. The Head of the Children’s Choir is Altynganym Akhmetova.

The performances start at 7 pm and 5 pm.