Total control over blogosphere out of question - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev shared his thoughts on the amendments to the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of information and communications".

"Two weeks ago, we posted the concept of the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of information and communications" at "Open normative legal acts" web portal. We did it to start the discussion of the concept," Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.



"The discussion of the draft law will be more detailed. But we wanted to raise the issues that concern the society and media community ahead of it," Minister Abayev noted.



In his words, the amendment concerning the status of bloggers has sparked public outcry.



Abayev added: "I would like to make it clear that this is not about total control over domestic blogosphere. On the opposite, I am convinced this is a bad thing for the society. The concept suggests bloggers registering voluntarily as online media. The ministry welcomes robust discussion of the concept as well as recommendations and critical feedback regarding the concept."