Total COVID-19 recovered cases now at 48,220 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 1,430 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region as follows: 265 in Nur-Sultan city, 228 in Almaty city, 37 in Shymkent city, 7 in Akmola region, 57 in Aktobe region, 75 in Almaty region, 58 in Atyrau region, 120 in East Kazakhstan region, 18 in Zhambyl region, 119 in West Kazakhstan region, 78 in Karaganda region, 63 in Kostanay region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 170 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, and 15 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries countrywide to 48,220.