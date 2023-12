Total COVID-19 recoveries rise to 14,861 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 84 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 10 in East Kazakhstan region, 50 in West Kazakhstan region, 3 in Kostanay region, 8 in Pavlodar region, and 13 in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has so far reached 14,861.

COVID-19 recovered cases by city/region: 2,968 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,250 in Almaty city, 707 in Shymkent city, 295 in Akmola region, 549 in Aktobe region, 610 in Almaty region, 1,427 in Atyrau region, 282 in East Kazakhstan region, 529 in Zhambyl region, 1,069 in West Kazakhstan region, 1,396 in Karaganda region, 283 in Kostanay region, 814 in Kyzylorda region, 413 in Mangistau region, 428 in Pavlodar region, 452 in North Kazakhstan region, and 389 in Turkestan region.