Total number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceeds 195,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,146 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was confirmed in Pavlodar region – 221. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the second highest number of COVID-19 cases – 140. 138 new coronavirus cases were detected in Akmola region. Almaty city also recorded three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases – 113.

91 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Kostanay region, 80 – in Karaganda region, 65 – in North Kazakhstan region, 64 – in Almaty region, 60 – in East Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has amounted to 195,112.