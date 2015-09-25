Tottenham v Arsenal: Met Police arrest 10 fans after crowd trouble

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will not be punished by the Football Association following crowd trouble during the north London derby on Wednesday.

Fans in the away end damaged hoardings in the upper tiers as Arsenal won 2-1 at White Hart Lane. The Metropolitan Police has arrested 10 spectators for a range of offences at the League Cup tie, including criminal damage. The FA says the matter is a criminal issue and they will assist the police. Arsenal are aware of the incident and say they will work with Tottenham and the authorities in an attempt to identify those individuals responsible for the disturbances, which could use footage from broadcasters as well as any club surveillance videos. Gunners midfielder Mathieu Flamini scored twice, including a superb volley, as Arsenal progressed to the fourth round. Kazinform refers to BBC. They will visit Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round, after the Championship side knocked out Newcastle.