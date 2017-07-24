  • kz
    Tour de France: Fabio Aru comes 5th

    07:39, 24 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fabio Aru, a rider of Astana Pro Team, took the fifth place following the Tour de France results. The marathon cycling race has ended at Champs-Elysees, reports Sports.kz.

    The final stage winner was the Dutch driver of the Lotto NL-Jumbo team Dylan Groenewegen. was The German rider André Greipel from Lotto Soudal was the second, while the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen from Team Dimension Data came third.

    Astana Pro Team's best result at the final stage was shown by Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, who finished 22nd. The other athletes of the above team finished the stage with the following results: Andrey Zeitz - 53rd, Fabio Aru - 58th, Michael Valgren - 62nd, Andriy Hrivko - 107th, Dmitriy Gruzdev - 116th.

     

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
