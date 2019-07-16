Tour de France. Stage 10. Hard day for Astana riders due to echelons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A hard day for the Astana riders, as Jakob Fuglsang lost time today due to echelons, being in the second group when the peloton split. Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko finished 1’40» behind the first group with some of the GC contenders. Wout van Aert won the stage, Julian Alaphilippe is still the overall leader. Jakob Fuglsang dropped back to the sixteenth place overall.

«I was atthe wrong place at the wrong moment, I just took some bottles from a soigneurat the side of the road when some other teams started to pull, creating gaps inthe peloton. We tried to close it and we came close, but in the end, there wasa big time gap with the first group. It’s not the way you want to go into thefirst rest day, but we know that there are another two weeks coming up where wewill try to strike back. I’m looking forward to the mountain stages and theteam and I are ready for a battle there,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

Covering217,5 kilometers from Saint-Flour to Albi on Tour de France stage 10, thingsgot nervous after a breakaway of six riders went clear and the wind started toplay a role. Echelons were created in today’s final, splitting the peloton. Thegroup with Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko finished 1’40» behind the groupwhere Wout van Aert took the stage win in a sprint. Julian Alaphilippe is stillthe overall leader. Jakob Fuglsang dropped back to the sixteenth place overall(+3’22»), the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.

Aftertoday’s effort, the first Rest Day of the Tour de France awaits for the riders.The day after they take off for 167 kilometers-long stage 11 from Albi toToulouse.