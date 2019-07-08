Tour de France. Stage 2. Decent team time-trial of Astana Pro Team in Brussels

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Finishing in a time of 29'38"56, Astana Pro Team finished tenth in yesterday's team time-trial at the Tour de France.

They finished on 41 seconds of the winning team, Team Jumbo-Visma, the day after Jakob Fuglsang had a hard crash on stage 1, the official website of Astana Pro team reports.



"I'm quite happy with today. The team did a good job and I think we performed well in today's TTT. Before the Tour I already said that losing 30 seconds on Team Ineos at the time trial would be OK, and now we just lost 21 seconds on them while the preparation for today was not perfect due to my crash yesterday. I was afraid that I could only sit in the final wheel today, but I was able to do my turns. We worked hard yesterday to recover as good as possible, with massages and the Indiba products, so I was able to pedal without too much pain. I still have big plans for this Tour, I'm ready to fight all the way until Paris," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"The team did a great job today, especially after the crash of Jakob Fuglsang yesterday. It's better than we expected, so we're happy with that. We adapted to the situation and the team fought until the finish line. Even in this situation, we improved our team time-trial if you compare this one with the one of last year. We invested in knowledge and in materials together with our partners for this season, we're glad that we were able to do a decent race today because of this," said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.

A 27,6-kilometer-long team time-trial today on stage 2 of the Tour de France, with start and finish in the city center of Brussels. It was Team Ineos to start as the first team, setting the best time until the final team of the day, Team Jumbo-Visma. They took their second stage win in two days, keeping Mike Teunissen in the GC lead. Astana Pro Team finished 41 seconds behind the Dutch team, taking the tenth place.

On July 8 the riders face a stage of 215 kilometers, from Binche to Epernay, with 4 categorized climbs in the final 50 kilometers of the stage.