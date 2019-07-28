Tour de France Stage 20: Astana again in attack on final mountain stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Tour de France is coming to the end with the last mountain stage of this edition of the race. Due to difficult weather conditions, the 20th stage from Albertville to Val Thorens has been shortened to just 59.5 km and, actually, has included just one monstrous climb to Val Thorens, Astana Pro Team’s press office informs.

Immediately from the start after a set of attacks, a big group of riderswent away to try to organize the breakaway of the day. Three riders of AstanaPro Team, Omar Fraile, Magnus Cort, and Gorka Izagirre have joined that group,while Cort was one of the first riders who attacked from the peloton.



«We had a short and intense stage and our plan was to go in a breakaway, hopingthat the GC guys would give us some time. We were up there in front from thestart and finally, we went on a break together with Omar and Gorka. Until thebottom of the climb, we had a 2-minute gap, but that was not enough. Omar wasthe strongest from our team today, he did a good race. I also felt good, butadmit I was a bit tired after yesterday’s efforts. Anyway, I finish this Tour deFrance in a good shape and I am happy with it,» said Magnus Cort.



With 10 km to go just a small group of 5 riders remained inthe lead of the race and Astana’s Omar Fraile was among them. A bit later, apowerful attack of the Italian Vincenzo Nibali brought him a solo stage win.



«I felt quite good today and once I went in a break, I did my best to stay infront. At the beginning of the climb I dropped from the leading group, butlater I could recover a bit and then my sports director asked me if I can tryto counterattack to join the group of Nibali, I did it and I succeeded. Yeah, Ihad good legs today, but it was impossible to answer to the attack of Nibali.Anyway, the Tour is coming to its end. After being sick for some time, I amrecovering step by step and I am feeling like I am really improving. That givesme some additional motivation,» explained Omar Fraile.



Today’s stage became the last battle between the GCfavorites. At the end of the day, the Colombian Egan Bernal has defended hislead in the general classification and, practically, guaranteed the overallvictory at the Tour de France 2019.



The Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko, who did a very braverace, in the general classification, is at 19th position.



The Tour de France will end tomorrow with a traditional stageto the Champs Elysee in Paris (128 km).