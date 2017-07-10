Tour de France. Stage 9: Fabio Aru moves to 2nd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the finish in Chambéry Astana's captain Fabio Aru moved up to second place in general classification, while Jakob Fuglsang became 5th, the team's [ress service reports.

The ninth stage of the Tour de France started in Nantua and finished in Chambéry after 181,5 km of racing. The route of the stage included 7 climbs (three of them were of the hors category). Colombian rider Rigoberto Uran became the stage winner ahead of Warren Barguil and the yellow jersey Chris Froome. Astana's leaders Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang finished at 5th and 6th places, respectively.

After stage 9 of the race Chris Froome still holds the yellow jersey, Fabio Aru is second with 14 seconds behind, Jakob Fuglsang is 5th, 1 minute and 37 seconds behind Froome.

Overall rankings:

1. Christopher Froom (UK, Sky) - 38:26:28

2. Fabio Aru (Italy, Astana) - +0: 18

3. Romain Bardet (France, AG2R) - +0.51