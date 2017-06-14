Tour de Suisse: Astana rider Lopez comes 8th

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bicycle racers have ridden 150.2 km at Stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, sports.kz reports.

The best result of the stage was achieved by American racer of Aqua Blue Sport Larry Warbasse. The second was Italian Damiano Caruso of BMC, while Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNL-Jumbo finished third.

The best rider of Astana Pro team in the fourth stage was Miguel Angel Lopez who finished eighth. The rest of the Astana riders finished the stage with the following results: Pello Bilbao - 11th, Dmitriy Gruzdev - 72nd, Daniil Fominykh - 84th, Oscar Gatto - 134th, Matti Breschel - 137th, Jesper Hansen - 157th, Arman Kamyshev - 160th.