Tour de Suisse Stage 6: Astana’s Jan Hirt takes 4th at first summit finish

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana rider Jan Hirt showed he is still in good form after the Giro d'Italia, taking a solid 4th place atop HC category climb Flumserberg after 120.2 km of racing. Hirt stayed well in the small group of GC favorites until the final kilometer, when he followed the attack of the Colombian Egan Bernal, the team's press office informs.

Finally, the Astana rider was able to finish fourth (+0.29), just behind the solo winner Antwan Tolhoek, Egan Bernal (2nd, +0.17) and François Bidard (3rd, +0.24).

"Despite bad weather at the start, I felt quite good today and I am happy I was able to follow the best riders on the final climb. I like the stages with only one climb in the end, even if the climb is as hard as today. Anyway, let's see how the next stages will go on and how far I can reach here. Still three stages in this Tour de Suisse and I will do it carefully day by day," explained Jan Hirt.

A big breakaway of 25 riders went away on the first descent done under the rain. Later, an attack of Tolhoek from this group on the last climb brought him the stage victory. He remained the only rider from the break who survived, as a few GC contenders finished shortly behind him.

Egan Bernal became the new overall leader of the Tour de Suisse, while Jan Hirt moved up to the 4th place, 35 seconds behind the leader.

Another very hard stage will be held tomorrow (stage 7): the riders will pass 216.6 km from Unterterzen to the top of the HC category climb St. Gottard.





Photo credit: @ Getty Images