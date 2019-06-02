Tour of Norway Stage 5: Astana’s Bizhigitov in breakaway, reduced bunch sprint in Drammen

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The penultimate stage in the Tour of Norway had a five-men-breakaway in the front, including Kazakh rider Zhandos Bizhigitov. They didn't make it to the finish line, but a reduced peloton did with Alexander Kristoff as the strongest rider winning the stage and taking over the overall lead. Luis Leon Sanchez attacked at the hardest climb of the day, but the peloton didn't let him go, Astana Pro Team's press office informs.

"At the hardest climb of this stage, Luis Leon Sanchez attacked but the gap was closed by the chasing peloton, as the bunch was chasing the breakaway. We will try again tomorrow; it will be a hard stage and the Queen Stage of this year's Tour of Norway. We will try our best to go for a victory with Luis Leon Sanchez," said sports director Bruno Cenghialta.

The final stage of the Tour of Norway will have two categorized climbs, of which one will be in the final 15 kilometers.