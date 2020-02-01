  • kz
    Tour of Saudi Arabia 2020. Astana Pro Team announces its roster

    13:05, 01 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI Asia Tour stage race Tour of Saudi Arabia (2.1), which will be held from February 4th to 8th.

    Team's line-up: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Hernando Bohorquez, Manuele Boaro, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli, Yuriy Natarov and Artyom Zakharov, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitri Sedoun and Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.thesauditour.com/en


