Tour of Turkey. Stage 3. Lutsenko in Top 10 at finish in Marmaris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Third stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey from Fethiye to Marmaris finished Oct 11 with another sprint after 137.2 km of racing.

The stage was characterized by the hilly route with passing 2 climbs at the beginning and at the final part of the stage and with a flat finish at the end, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.



At the start of the last climb riders of Astana Pro Team set a high pace in the main bunch and managed to split peloton for the several groups, but finally the big group of riders was reformed at the final descent.



The stage was finished with another massive sprint won by race leader Sam Bennett, Kazakhstan champion Alexey Lutsenko was 7th.



