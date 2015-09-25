Tourism and healthcare exhibitions opened in Astana (ФОТО)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - International tourism and healthcare exhibitions opened in expo center "Korme" in Astana.

The biggest producers of medical equipment presented high-tech medical equipment at AstanaZdorovie-2015 exhibition in Astana today. More than 100 companies from 11 world countries such as Belarus, Germany, Israel, China, Kazakhstan, Korea, Russia, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, Japan, USA are participating in the exhibition.

"I am glad to welcome our guests at the opening of the exhibition which is held in the heart of Eurasia, Astana. The transfer of technologies in medicine is only possible thanks to such platforms as this exhibition. I wish all the participants to have productive work and conclude mutually beneficial contracts, find new markets and develop," Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Alexey Tsoi told at the opening of the exhibition.

He also specified that it was planned to hold different seminars on the theme of introduction of new technologies and new medical equipment.

Besides, another exhibition titled Astana Leisure-2015 is organized in the expo center of Astana. The theme of the exhibition is the tourist potential of Kazakhstan - prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation. About 65 companies from 25 world countries are taking part in the event.