Tourism development is of high priority for Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The development of tourism is one of the strategic priorities for Almaty city, this has been announced by Murat Kudyshev, deputy mayor of Almaty, at the 2nd International Hospitality Forum.

"At present there are 122 hotels in Almaty including Intercontinental, Rixos, Mariott, HolidayInn, Ritz-Carlton and others. This year the international hotel chain Ramada 4 * has opened its first hotel in Almaty," said M.Kudyshev. He also recalled that the so-called southern capital is the largest city in Kazakhstan. It is financial, cultural, tourist and educational center of the country. Within two days experts from around the world will discuss the challenges of the global economic downturn and actions of hoteliers, the development trend of the international hotel businesses in the countries of Central Asia. The forum is attended by experts from Russia, France, China, Georgia and Ukraine. The event is organized by Almaty city administration and Kazakhstan Association of Hotels and Restaurants.