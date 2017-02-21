Tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan and EXPO-2017 presented in Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan took part in the jubilee 50th international tourist exhibition «NATAS Travel Fair», organized by the National Association of Travel Agencies of Singapore, from 17 to 19 February 2017 in Singapore, according to primemnister.kz .

During the exhibition, the Singapore public was acquainted with the tourist potential of Kazakhstan as a whole, and a major tourist event of 2017 - the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".



Kazakhstan took part in the exhibition for the third time. The pavilion entitled "Kazakhstan - the country of the Great Steppe" was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Singapore.



The main focus of the Kazakhstan pavilion was placed on the promotion of the Kazakhstan tourist product among the Singapore public and tour operators, as well as attracting tourists to the exhibition "Expo-2017."



During the visit of the Kazakh pavilion, the President of the National Association of Singapore travel agents Devinder Orie emphasized that there is a significant flow of Singaporean tourists to Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the exhibition EXPO in Astana, where Singapore will also take part, of course, have a positive impact on tourism attractiveness of Kazakhstan in the global tourism market.