Tourism potential of S Kazakhstan presented in Austrian cities (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation from South Kazakhstan region headed by first deputy akim (governor) Darkhan Satybaldy paid a working visit to Austria on August 1-6.

The delegation's visit was aimed at establishing cooperation between South Kazakhstan region and the Austrian federal state of Carinthia. It should be noted that the two regions have a lot in common, especially in terms of geographic location and structure of their economies.

In Carinthia, the delegation held a number of meetings, including the one with Governor of Carinthia Peter Kaiser.

The guests from Kazakhstan also visited the leading industrial enterprises of Carinthia, such as 3M, PVI, Kohl&Partners and many more in order to discuss the prospects of industrial and investment cooperation. The Kazakhstani delegation also familiarized with Carinthia's experience in the sphere of tourism.

While in Austria, the delegation also visited the federal states of Styria, Vienna and Lower Austria and Andritz Hydro, Voestalpine Böhler Welding, Traktionssysteme Austria, Bertsch Group and other companies based there.

A presentation Discovering South Kazakhstan promoting tourism potential of the region was held in the cities of Graz and Vienna as well.

The visit of the South Kazakhstan delegation was organized with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Austria and honorary consuls of Kazakhstan in Carinthia and Styria within the framework of the development of interregional cooperation between the two countries.

South Kazakhstan region and Carinthia agreed to conclude the Memorandum of Cooperation and reiterated readiness to sign it during the reciprocal visit of Carinthia's delegation to Kazakhstan.



