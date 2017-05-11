Tourist flow to Turkestan, Taraz reaches 1,5 mln annually

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Up to 1,5 million tourists visit Turkestan and Taraz annually, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed at a press conference at the Government on Thursday.

"After the local section of the Western Europe - Western China international transit corridor had been commissioned, the tourist flow to Arystanbab in Turkestan and Taraz grew up to 1,5 million people annually," Minister Mukhamediuly said.



The minister added that infrastructure plays a great role in the development of tourist potential of the country. Construction of roads to sacred historical spots of Kazakhstan is mentioned in the national concept of tourism development as one of the ways to develop tourism domestically.