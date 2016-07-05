Tourist from Kazakhstan killed at zebra crossing in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tourist from Kazakhstan was hit to death by a tuk-tuk at zebra crossing in Hua Hin on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Thaigovno.

According to witnesses, the 48-year-old Mr. Kobet was killed after shopping at Market Village. The victim and his wife were crossing the road outside Market Village when the tragic accident occurred. The 53-year-old tuk-tuk driver hit the Kazakhstani who died at the scene.



After the accident, netizens called on local authorities to install lights at the place of the tragedy as too many accidents happen at this spot.