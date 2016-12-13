Tourists free to visit 2017 Universiade sport facilities in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Directorate of the 2017 Winter Universiade in association with the Kazakhstan Tourism Association will arrange an information tour around the Universiade facilities for participants of the Kazakhstani tourism market on December 13-14, Kazinform has learnt from the organizing committee.

"Within the framework of the two-day information tour Kazakhstani tour operators will visit eight sport facilities that are set to host the Universiade sport events, namely the Shymbulak ski resort, the Medeu skating rink, the Sunkar international ski jumping complex, the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport, the Alatau ski and biathlon complex, the Tabagan sport and entertainment complex, the 12,000-seat Almaty Arena and the 3,000-seat Khalyk Arena," the committee said in a statement.



Rashida Shaikenova, President of the Kazakhstan Tourism Association, noted that the upcoming Universiade is expected to spark interest of both tourists from abroad and among our compatriots in all corners of Kazakhstan.



"Given that, tourism agencies will include those sport facilities into the program of guided tours around Almaty city and Almaty region. We've already developed a guided tour called "Sporty Almaty" around the Universiade sport facilities," she added.



The 28th Winter Universiade is set to take place in Almaty from January 29 till February 8, 2017.



Participants of the Universiade will compete in 12 types of sport, namely figure skating, short track, alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, ice hockey, curling and more.



Over 2,000 athletes and 3,000 volunteers will participate in the 2017 Winter Universiade that will be broadcast in 80 countries of the world.