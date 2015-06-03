Tourists from Kazakhstan stuck in Turkey due to fault of Tengri Travelsystem to return home by June 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All tourists from Kazakhstan who are now stuck in Turkey due to the fault of Tengri Travelsystem will be returned to Kazakhstan by June 19, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev informed at the briefing in Astana.

"The Civil Aviation Committee jointly with "Air Astana" take all the necessary measures to bring all the citizens of Kazakhstan back from Turkey. Our main task is to bring people back from Turkey and we already working on it. All people fly back home without any additional payments. "Air Astana" will perform about 13 flights by June 19 bring all the people back, who are stuck in the foreign country due to the fault of Travelsystem company," he said.

As earlier reported, Tengri Travelsystem declared bankruptcy on its official website. As the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan informs, about 1000 Kazakhstani tourists can be evicted from their hotels in Turkey.