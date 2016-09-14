  • kz
    Tourists injured in Barcelona coach crash

    14:51, 14 September 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM At least 24 people, most of them tourists, were injured early on Wednesday when a coach crashed in Barcelona on its way to the airport, the emergency services said, The Guardian reported.

    Three of the injured were in serious condition after the bus crashed at around 3.10 am (0110 GMT) during heavy rain, an emergency services spokesman said.

    The coach was travelling on a ring road near the waterfront as it made its way to El Prat airport, and all of the victims were taken to hospitals across the city.

    Among the injured were tourists from Britain, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Belarus and other parts of Spain. The driver was also hurt, the spokesman added.

    Fifteen sustained light injuries, while six were said to be in moderate condition.

