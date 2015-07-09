Tourists to be able to watch launch of rockets at Baikonur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tourists will be able to watch the launch of the rockets of Baikonur live by 2017. Comfortable viewing platforms will be built for these purposes by that time, acting executive director of the department of industry and tourism of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Timur Duisengaliyev informed.

He specified that Baikonur was considered now as one of the tourist brands of the country on the threshold of the EXPO.

"We bet on Baikonur as on a brand of Kazakhstan that is expected to help us to develop tourist in Kazakhstan along with the EXPO," he specified.

Besides, he noted that viewing platforms would be built at the cosmodrome by 2017.

Kazakhstani and foreign investors are expected to be taking a part in this project. The platforms will hold up to 200 people.