Tower climber lucky to be alive after fall in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tower climber has survived a fall from height in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The incident occurred in Kunayev Street on the left bank of Astana city. The tower climber fell from the height of 5 meters while working at a residential complex.



"The investigation is underway. No other injuries were reported," press secretary of the Astana Internal Affairs Department Sofiya Kolyshbekova told Kazinform correspondent.



According to her, the man was taken to a hospital with various injuries.