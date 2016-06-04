Toyota halts 2 plants again due to parts supply disruption
16:02, 04 June 2016
NAGOYA. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor Corp. suspended the operations of two of its group auto assembly plants in Japan from Friday morning, due to a delay in parts procurement following an explosion at a supplier plant, company officials said the same day.
By Thursday, the leading Japanese automaker had restarted nine plants that were brought offline after the explosion on Monday at a plant owned by major brake supplier Advics Co.
Source: JIJI Press