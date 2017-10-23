Toyota, NOC of Kazakhstan sign coop agr't

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor Kazakhstan and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan (NOC) intend to jointly promote the Olympic values and support the Kazakh National Olympic team.

The parties signed a cooperation agreement, within which Toyota will take an active part in supporting the national team of Kazakhstan at the Olympics, as well as in other international competitions until 2024.



Toyota and the NOC will work together to strengthen the sporting spirit in Kazakhstan and promote Olympic values.

"Toyota is a global leader in its field and global partner of the International Olympic Committee, and this partnership means a strong commitment to the future of the IOC and the Olympic Movement. We are glad that Toyota Motor Kazakhstan joins Kazakhstan Olympic family," said Daniyar Abulgazin, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. According to him, Toyota believes that many success stories of Kazakhstani athletes can inspire millions of their compatriots.

Throughout its history, Toyota has been making the impossible possible through striving, passion for action and improvement, questioning the very definition of the impossible. All these qualities are inherent in Olympic athletes and are manifested in their patience, willpower and perseverance.



"Olympic values are similar to the principles of Toyota, it is constant improvement and respect for people. We are very glad to cooperate with the National Olympic Committee. Toyota is a brand that is trusted and loved in Kazakhstan, and it's an honor for us to promote Kazakhstan's Olympic athletes, heroes who bring glory to the country on the international arena. And they should feel the support of their compatriots. Together with the NOC and guided by sporting values, that are constituted not only in achieving goals but also in strong friendship, solidarity and honesty, we will unite Kazakhstanis from various spheres of life," said Keith Matthew Simmons, president of Toyota Motor Kazakhstan.

In November, Toyota Motor Kazakhstan plans to launch Start Your Impossible campaign in Kazakhstan. Start Your Impossible is a global corporate campaign that aims to inspire Toyota employees, partners, and customers and connect them with the company's core beliefs. In an age of accelerating technological and environmental developments, "Start Your Impossible" celebrates Toyota's commitment to facing challenges in society and supports the company's next growth phase.