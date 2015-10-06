Toyota ranks 6th in best global brand report

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Toyota Motor Corp. claimed the sixth position in a 2015 global brand ranking, up two notches from a year earlier and maintaining the highest spot for a Japanese company, U.S. consultancy company Interbrand said Monday, Kyodo reports.

Five other Japanese brands made it into the top 100. Honda Motor Co. inched up to 19th from 20th. Canon Inc. dropped to 40th from 37th. Nissan Motor Co. climbed to 49th from 56th. Sony Corp. slipped to 58th from 52nd. Panasonic Corp. edged down one slot to 65th. Nintendo, which had clinched the 100th slot last year, dropped out. The top three companies -- all from the United States -- were Apple Inc., Google Inc. and Coca-Cola Co. in this order, which was the same as a year earlier. The list is produced by calculating a monetary value equivalent of the brand's cumulative worth of attributes such as the financial performance of products and services and the role of the brand in influencing consumer choices, according to Interbrand. Apple's estimated worth is $170 billion, roughly 3.5 times that of Toyota at $49 billion.