    Toyota to recall 126 imported vehicles in China

    23:30, 16 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co. said Wednesday that it will recall 126 vehicles in China due to problems that could pose safety risks.

    The recall, set to begin on April 9, affects 126 imported Lexus ES350 vehicles manufactured between June 22, 2012 and May 19, 2015, according to a statement by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the country's top quality watchdog.

    In certain situations, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) in the affected vehicles could interpret steel joints or plates on roads as triggers for PCS activation.

    If this occurs, the PCS warning buzzer will sound and the system may apply the service brake automatically. Unexpected braking could increase the risk of a crash, according to the statement.

    The automaker promised to check all affected vehicles, replace defective parts free of charge and eliminate other risks.

    The statement said car owners should contact the automaker via the hotline numbers 400-810-2772 or 800-810-2772 for more information.

    Source: Xinhua

    World News
