    Toyota to Remain No. 1 in Global Vehicle Sales in 2015

    20:24, 26 December 2015
    NAGOYA. KAZINFORM Toyota Motor Corp is on course to maintain its position as the leader in global vehicle sales for a fourth straight year in 2015, staying ahead of rivals such as Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co.

    Toyota's group sales, including results at Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. came to 9,207,000 units in January-November , down 1.0 pct from a year before, according to Toyota's announcement on Friday.

    Source: JIJI Press

