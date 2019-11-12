  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tractor rams into passenger bus in Nur-Sultan, 5 hospitalized

    11:11, 12 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A tractor rammed into a passenger bus in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local police, the road accident happened at the intersection of Pushkin Street and Abylai khan Avenue at 9:10 am Nur-Sultan time.

    The tractor crashed into the passenger bus №40. According to preliminary data, at least 5 passengers were rushed to a hospital.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Nur-Sultan Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!