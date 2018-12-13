Trade between Turkestan rgn and Uzbekistan reaches $447M

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - For 11 months of 2018, the value of trade between Turkestan region and Uzbekistan reached $447 million, increasing by 27.7 percent year-on-year, Deputy Head of the Turkestan Regional State Revenue Department Yeldos Saudabayev has told today's briefing at the Regional Communications Service, Kazinform cites the Governor's press service.

The region's State Revenue Department includes 6 border and 2 domestic customs stations. According to the speaker, for 11 months of this year, the officials issued 14,539 goods declarations. The figure has risen by 4,036 declarations or 38.4 percent YOY. 174,865 commercial vehicles went through the customs stations of the department, which is 63.7 pct more than a year ago. In addition, 17,019,264 citizens crossed the customs border (+46.8 pct).

"What is more, there will be the reconstruction of the B. Konysbayev starting February 2019 Checkpoint so that to enhance the traffic capacity. The project covers an increase in the number of lanes from 2 to 6," Saudabayev informed.



Also, the modernization of customs procedures and the automation of customs and tax administration processes are underway.