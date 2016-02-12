Trade mission of Kazakhstan to be opened in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The state bodies of Kazakhstan and the National Chamber of Commerce "Atameken" consider an opportunity of opening a trade mission of Kazakhstan in Iran, head of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Security of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov told at the CCS briefing.

"The opportunity of opening a trade mission of Kazakhstan in Iran is seriously considered now," A. Yerzhanov told.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh-Iranian business council and business forum were held in Tehran earlier this week. The first contract between Kazakhstan and Iran was signed there after lifting of sanctions from Iran.