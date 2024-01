ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The stock market in Seoul fell slightly on Tuesday, affected once again by the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and China, according to local analysts, EFE reports.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI closed at 2,350.92 points, registering a drop of 6.96 points or 0.3 percent, on a day during when trade volume reached $5.78 billion.