Trade turnover b/w Kazakhstan and Iran decreased by 37% (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Asset Issekeshev, Minister for Investment and Development attended the 14th session of the Kazakh-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.

The event was held in Astana city. According to his words, due to the existing problems in the global economy trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran has decreased. Thus, according to the Agency for Statistics, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran in January-July 2015 amounted to $360 million which is 37% less than in 2014. He explained that the deepest fall in the turnover was recorded in 2013 - $620 million. In 2014 it increased to nearly $1 billion. "However, according to experts, if we implement all the planned measures of cooperation, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran will reach several billion dollars. We will have a lot to do and we have great potential for cooperation, " he added. Mr.Issekeshev informed that at present more than 400 legal entities with the participation of Iranian companies are registered in Kazakhstan (160 of them are operating).