Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan exceeds $135M
Kazakhstan has exported goods worth $124 million to Azerbaijan, which is33 percent more than during 1H2018, and this placed Kazakhstan among top 15main importers of Azerbaijan.
«During1H2019, Kazakhstan imported $60 million worth of agricultural products to thecountry. Some $57 million of the sum accounts for wheat and the rest of the sumaccounts for other grains,» Azerbaijan's Agrarian Research Center FirdovsiFikretzade said.
According tothe Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the import of Kazakh grain tripledduring 1H2019, which was due to unified customs tariffs on the routes.
«Since2018, the trade relations between two countries have been rapidly increasing.The indicators this year also demonstrate that Kazakhstan has strengthened itspresence in the Azerbaijani import,» Azerbaijani economist Vugar Bayramovsaid.
According toexperts, Kazakhstan’s grain maintains its competitiveness due to its highquality. This is why the interest in the product in the Azerbaijan’s marketwill be growing.