  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and EAEU countries grows by 28.1pct

    16:41, 14 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union Member States amounted to $13.97 billion from January to October 2017, which is 28.1% higher than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    For the reporting period, in money terms, Kazakhstan exported $4.15 billion (32.1 percent higher in contrast to last year) to the EAEU countries and imported $9.8 billion (+ 26.5%). As to the percentages Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus in the trade with Kazakhstan, they turned out to be 92.2%, 4.3%, and 3.5% respectively.

    Tags:
    Economy Eurasian Economic Union Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!