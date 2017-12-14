Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and EAEU countries grows by 28.1pct

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union Member States amounted to $13.97 billion from January to October 2017, which is 28.1% higher than in the same period of 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

For the reporting period, in money terms, Kazakhstan exported $4.15 billion (32.1 percent higher in contrast to last year) to the EAEU countries and imported $9.8 billion (+ 26.5%). As to the percentages Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus in the trade with Kazakhstan, they turned out to be 92.2%, 4.3%, and 3.5% respectively.