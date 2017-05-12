Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Finland exceeds $60M

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan Mr Ilkka Räisänen held a joint press conference on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides praised high level of development of cooperation between Astana and Helsinki and reiterated their commitment to further expand and strengthen bilateral partnership.



On behalf of the Kazakh Government, Roman Vassilenko extended congratulations to Finland on the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence.



In his remarks the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted that political relations between the two nations are based on trust-based and meaningful dialogue.



Finland is the largest trade partner and investor into Kazakhstan's economy among North Europe countries.



Two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Finland has amounted to $62.8 million (export - 34.3 million, import - 28.4 million) in the first Q of 2017. Kazakhstan mainly exports oil and oil products, coal, wheat and meslin to Finland and imports industrial machinery and equipment, paper and cardboard, oil products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and beauty products from Finland.

Inflow of direct investment from Finland to Kazakhstan in 2005-2006 exceeded $294 million.



In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko handed over a congratulatory letter from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov to his Finnish colleague Timo Soini on the occasion of 25 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Finland.