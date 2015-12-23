Trade turnover of Kazakhstan within Customs Union grew 1.6 times - B. Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of operation of the Customs Union, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with its partners has increased 1.6 times, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told in his interview to TASS.

"It should be noted that the common trade turnover of the EEU makes USD 1 trln. Establishment of the common economic territory is a huge factor for Kazakhstan. It allowed us to significantly develop the internal market," B. Sagintayev noted.

"Since the beginning of operation of the Customs Union, the annual trade turnover of Kazakhstan with its partners has grown 1.6 times, from USD 13 bln in 2009 to USD 21 bln in 2014. The export has also grown significantly - by 80%, and the share of processed goods in the total volume of the export of Kazakhstan to the countries of the Customs Union increased from 45 to 59%," the First Deputy Minister told.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this year we will have different figures in many spheres including mutual trade explained by instability of prices for our export products and general instability in the world market," B. Sagintayev added.