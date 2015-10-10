Trading volume on Kazakh Stock Exchange grows more than twice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January-September 2015, the volume of trading on the Kazakh Stock Exchange (KASE) in all sectors amounted to 66.499 trillion tenge ($343.798 billion) and increased by 2.3 times in comparison with the same period last year (a 2 1 times increase in US dollar terms), the message of KASE said.

The message said that in comparison with April-December 2014, the trading volume on the stock exchange rose by 87 percent (76.1 percent in US dollar terms), trend.az reports. The volume of currency trading on KASE, including currency swap transactions, amounted to 49.455 trillion tenge ($ 256.797 billion) in the reporting period and increased by 2.3 times in comparison with the similar period of 2014 (a 2.2 times increase in dollar terms). Compared with April-December 2014, the volume of currency trading at KASE has increased by 93.5 percent (83 percent in US dollar terms). The volume of trading in government securities at KASE for the first nine months of this year amounted to 396.5 billion tenge ($2.143 billion) and decreased by 59.6 percent compared to the same period in 2014 (a 60.7 percent decrease in US dollar terms). The trading volume at KASE in January-September 2015 amounted to 875.4 billion tenge ($4.658 billion) and increased by 9.1 times in comparison with the similar period of 2014 (a 8.7 times increase in dollar terms). The volume of trades in corporate bonds at the stock exchange in the reporting period amounted to 840.7 billion tenge ($4.253 billion) and increased by 5.2 times in comparison with the same period last year. The volume of trades on the market of repo operations of the Kazakh Stock Exchange amounted to 14.932 trillion tenge ($ 75.947 billion) and increased by 2.1 times in comparison with the same period last year.