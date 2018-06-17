Traditional bike ride kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 7th traditional bike ride has kicked off in Almaty city this morning. It is held with the framework of the city's campaign Sporttyk Almaty (Sporty Almaty), Kazinform reports.

This year the bike ride will stretch for 9 km and take the riders through Seifullin, Abai, Dostyk, Shevchenko, and Mukanov streets. Participants will cross the finish line at the Mukhtar Auezov Drama Theater. The prizes are up for grabs, including brand new bikes.



This will be the 7th bike ride out of 21 planned this year. The Sporttyk Almaty campaign aims to develop mass sport and promote healthy lifestyle.